Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $5.23 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00011792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,289.57 or 1.00059189 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00012609 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00106784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.