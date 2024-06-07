Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Trading Up 3.5%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.77. Approximately 68,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 56,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Quarterhill from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$203.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

