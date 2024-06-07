Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
Shares of QRTEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 3,161,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,976. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.68.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
