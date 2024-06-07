Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of QRTEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 3,161,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,976. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.68.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 88.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

