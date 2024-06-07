Radio Caca (RACA) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $94.05 million and $20.24 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003659 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007526 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,035,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

