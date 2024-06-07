Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $27.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Featured Articles
