Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $27.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Articles

