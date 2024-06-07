Raymond James Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $105.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.04. 136,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.39. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,106,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after buying an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,482,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $49,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

