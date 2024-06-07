Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Universal Health Services (UHS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) recently:

5/30/2024 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $186.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Universal Health Services is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2024 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $189.00.

5/7/2024 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $189.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $181.00 to $183.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $181.00 to $189.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Universal Health Services had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Universal Health Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $208.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Universal Health Services had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

UHS traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.53. 307,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $190.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

