ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 489.5% Higher This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $21.08 million and approximately $63.95 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 489.5% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.07 or 0.00115336 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00014171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008658 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000109 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

