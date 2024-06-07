Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 44,467 shares of company stock worth $300,862 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $965.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

