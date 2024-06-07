Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 151.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of RPTX opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,612 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,821,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 200,677 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

