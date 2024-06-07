Request Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Request has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $146.32 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00011655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,359.80 or 0.99997864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00012594 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001166 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00106211 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14980786 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,031,261.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

