Resonate Blends (KOAN) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) is one of 445 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Resonate Blends to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Resonate Blends has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends’ competitors have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A Resonate Blends Competitors 2223 14866 29625 778 2.61

This is a summary of current recommendations for Resonate Blends and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 19.49%. Given Resonate Blends’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Resonate Blends has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Resonate Blends and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends N/A N/A -80.10% Resonate Blends Competitors -68.23% -31.72% -8.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resonate Blends and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $20,000.00 -$1.42 million -0.61 Resonate Blends Competitors $1.99 billion $284.72 million 10.72

Resonate Blends’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Resonate Blends. Resonate Blends is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Resonate Blends competitors beat Resonate Blends on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

