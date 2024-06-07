Reviewing MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 0.46% -0.74% 0.48% Inspired Entertainment 0.56% -9.10% 2.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $448.18 million 0.97 $1.78 million $0.04 33.01 Inspired Entertainment $323.00 million 0.76 $7.60 million $0.06 154.19

This table compares MarketWise and Inspired Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Inspired Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MarketWise. MarketWise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MarketWise and Inspired Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67 Inspired Entertainment 0 1 3 0 2.75

MarketWise currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.15%. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.97%. Given MarketWise’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Inspired Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

MarketWise has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats MarketWise on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games, including greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Women's Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, V-Play Baseball, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

