Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.92.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $111.02 on Monday. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

