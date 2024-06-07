Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Position Cut by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of REXR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,543. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.