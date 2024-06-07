RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP cut its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in RH were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RH Stock Down 3.8 %

RH stock traded down $10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.50. 611,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.29. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

