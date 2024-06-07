Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Price Up 0%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report) was up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as €531.00 ($577.17) and last traded at €523.80 ($569.35). Approximately 224,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €523.60 ($569.13).

Rheinmetall Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €526.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €411.16.

About Rheinmetall

(Get Free Report)

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.