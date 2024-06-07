Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 2%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 8,986,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 16,417,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,539,351 shares of company stock valued at $28,861,419. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

