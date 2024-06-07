Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,658,000 after acquiring an additional 294,337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,932.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 246,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after purchasing an additional 238,097 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $43,222,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $38,275,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,247,000 after buying an additional 127,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.04. The company had a trading volume of 191,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.68 and its 200 day moving average is $283.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.28 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

