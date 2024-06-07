Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Rockwell Automation worth $421,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.28 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.