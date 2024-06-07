Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Isaac Woods Sells 297 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.91. The stock had a trading volume of 425,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.97 and its 200 day moving average is $282.97. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.28 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after acquiring an additional 438,356 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $118,345,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 365,795 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.