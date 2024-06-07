Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 318,655 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 161,539 shares.The stock last traded at $117.55 and had previously closed at $116.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.03.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
