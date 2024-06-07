Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 318,655 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 161,539 shares.The stock last traded at $117.55 and had previously closed at $116.40.

Rogers Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.03.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rogers Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rogers by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,270,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Rogers by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 120,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after buying an additional 37,456 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Rogers by 2,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Rogers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,461,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,962,000 after buying an additional 39,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

