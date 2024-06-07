Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP cut its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,444 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned 0.18% of Roivant Sciences worth $16,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 196.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,640,000 after buying an additional 6,963,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 48.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $41,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 159.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,374 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,910,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

ROIV traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.47. 4,694,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,324. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 25.24, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

