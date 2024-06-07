Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,606,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $550.36 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $447.95 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.