Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $54.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $52.50 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIEN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

CIEN stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,750.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ciena by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ciena by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Ciena by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

