Royal Bank of Canada Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $1,200.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $989.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,000.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $948.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $925.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $1,016.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,785 shares of company stock valued at $53,510,873. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $932,571,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after acquiring an additional 590,314 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $339,594,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

