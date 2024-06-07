Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. 10,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,168. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,095,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James N. Topper acquired 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at $64,681,223.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 315,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $15,018,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $2,290,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 129.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

