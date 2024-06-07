RTW Investments LP Grows Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares during the quarter. 10x Genomics comprises about 1.4% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $86,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. 1,143,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,749. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.87.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

