RTW Investments LP Sells 106,841 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

RTW Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,134,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,841 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 5.89% of Adicet Bio worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 500,095 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 30.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,918. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

ACET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

