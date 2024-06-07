RTW Investments LP Sells 240,334 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

RTW Investments LP lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240,334 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,760,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,582,503,000 after purchasing an additional 180,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,418,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,285,838,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,240,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,909,524,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,929,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,988,856,000 after buying an additional 99,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $581.09. 1,231,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,014. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $575.14 and a 200 day moving average of $554.80. The stock has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,512,580. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.