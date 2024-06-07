RTW Investments LP Trims Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

RTW Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,460 shares during the period. Natera accounts for 2.5% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned about 2.16% of Natera worth $162,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $7,403,518.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,639,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 83,223 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $7,403,518.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $220,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,907.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,106 shares of company stock worth $24,521,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Natera stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $111.19. The stock had a trading volume of 906,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,084. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Get Our Latest Report on NTRA

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.