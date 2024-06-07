RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,088 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $108.18 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.87.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

