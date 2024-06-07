Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Major Shareholder Sells $15,553.56 in Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 70,698 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $15,553.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,219,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 28,192 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $6,202.24.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 18,621 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $6,889.77.

On Monday, April 22nd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 3,200 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $1,088.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 12,086 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $4,109.24.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 11,690 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $3,740.80.

On Monday, April 15th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 8,859 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $2,923.47.

On Friday, April 12th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 18,740 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $6,559.00.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RBT opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubicon Technologies ( NYSE:RBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $170.66 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.92) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $1.60 to $0.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

