Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Major Shareholder Sells $15,553.56 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBTGet Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 70,698 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $15,553.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,219,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 3rd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 28,192 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $6,202.24.
  • On Wednesday, April 24th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 18,621 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $6,889.77.
  • On Monday, April 22nd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 3,200 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $1,088.00.
  • On Friday, April 19th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 12,086 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $4,109.24.
  • On Wednesday, April 17th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 11,690 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $3,740.80.
  • On Monday, April 15th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 8,859 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $2,923.47.
  • On Friday, April 12th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 18,740 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $6,559.00.

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RBT opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $170.66 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.92) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $1.60 to $0.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on Rubicon Technologies

About Rubicon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.