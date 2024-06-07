Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Major Shareholder Sells $15,553.56 in Stock

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 70,698 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $15,553.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,219,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,319.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Palantir Technologies Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 28,192 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $6,202.24.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 18,621 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $6,889.77.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 3,200 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $1,088.00.
- On Friday, April 19th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 12,086 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $4,109.24.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 11,690 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $3,740.80.
- On Monday, April 15th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 8,859 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $2,923.47.
- On Friday, April 12th, Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 18,740 shares of Rubicon Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $6,559.00.
Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RBT opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $13.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Rubicon Technologies from $1.60 to $0.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Get Our Latest Report on Rubicon Technologies
About Rubicon Technologies
Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Technologies
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Nvidia’s Stock Price, Upcoming Split and the AI Revolution
- Trading Halts Explained
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.