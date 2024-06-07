Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.10

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 762998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $124,540.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $124,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $132,591.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.