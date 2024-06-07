Saga Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59.83 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Saga token can now be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $222.10 million and $59.83 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,012,211,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,457,258 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,012,112,137 with 94,420,930 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.783437 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $43,770,609.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

