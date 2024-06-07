Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $231.55 and last traded at $232.19. 3,762,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,484,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.86.

Specifically, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $235.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

