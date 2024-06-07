Sam Sang-Koo Shim Acquires 1,420 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 625,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sam Sang-Koo Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 1,900 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $45,410.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 695 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $16,575.75.

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 23.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

