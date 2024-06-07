Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-$1.213 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.130-0.150 EPS.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,262,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,943. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. Samsara has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $320,789.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,471,886.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $3,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock valued at $64,729,455. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.