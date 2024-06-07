Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.86, but opened at $32.84. Samsara shares last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 1,784,416 shares.

Specifically, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $1,444,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,296,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 35,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,444,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,645,392 shares in the company, valued at $67,296,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock worth $64,729,455. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

Samsara Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 45.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.