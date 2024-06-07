Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.43). Approximately 56,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 139,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.41).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.80. The firm has a market cap of £79.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,013.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Sanderson Design Group alerts:

Sanderson Design Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Sanderson Design Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. Sanderson Design Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,636.36%.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.