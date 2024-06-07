Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $96,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.46. 1,097,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,462. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

