Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.42% of Fair Isaac worth $121,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO traded down $19.56 on Friday, reaching $1,310.32. 100,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,389. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $756.11 and a 12 month high of $1,451.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,259.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,226.86.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

