Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,547 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.34% of Simon Property Group worth $157,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 962.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 191,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,371,000 after acquiring an additional 173,831 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $151.79. 1,776,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,958. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.73 and its 200 day moving average is $144.27. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.