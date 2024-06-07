Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 350.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,026 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,123 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.28% of Electronic Arts worth $102,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4 %

EA stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $136.82. 2,513,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,083. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

