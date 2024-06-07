Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453,340 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $94,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,623,044,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 263,176 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,231,000 after acquiring an additional 781,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 526,178 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,466,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,129,621. The company has a market capitalization of $203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

