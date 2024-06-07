Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,686 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.34% of Otis Worldwide worth $124,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,563 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 74,030 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. 1,916,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,058. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.