Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 15,468 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.20% of Public Storage worth $106,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 68.8% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 39.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.84. 890,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,684. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Public Storage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.