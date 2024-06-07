Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,425,192 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,422,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.59% of Yum China worth $102,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 3,107.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Yum China Price Performance
Shares of YUMC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.
Yum China Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.
About Yum China
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.
