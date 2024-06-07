Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,222 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $112,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.12. The company had a trading volume of 572,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $293.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

