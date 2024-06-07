Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,713.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 225,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,533,000 after buying an additional 213,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 491.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $74.46. 1,589,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,446,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

